Historic season debut sets stage for Eagles to soar once again

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- New year, new facility, and already some new school records for the UW-L track and field squad.
The opening act for the school's brand-new fieldhouse included a couple of historic performances from the Eagles track stars.
Sophomore Sam Blaskowski has been rewriting the UW-L record books since he burst onto the scene a year ago. The sprinter has the fastest 100 and 200 in school history, and on Saturday, he ran a blazing 6.70 60-meter dash, tying his own low mark from last season.
"It definitely is awesome to start there, and work off that," Blaskowski said. "Because my sprinting coach, Matthew Gordy, I have a lot of trust and faith in him and his progression throughout the season. So I know that as the season goes on, I'll continue to get faster."
The boys 3,000 meter featured two Eagles racing for a school record. Ethan Gregg edged out teammate Isaac Wegner by about six seconds.
Both distance runners came in under Brett Burt's time from 1989, shattering a school record that stood for 34 years.
"It's something I've had my eye on since I got here. I've kind of looked at that record board every day," said Gregg.
"Records are meant to be broken," said UW-L head coach Josh Buchholtz. "The way they're done here, it's pretty important to know, these are pretty good records. A lot of Division One programs would love to have all the records we have."
Buccholtz is more than encouraged by what he saw from the Eagles at the Pat Healy Classic. He's optimistic his program is on its way back to the top.
"These guys are ready to go. The attitude coming into the year, after what I would consider a down year last year, is a little bit of a redemption. They're excited for what we have in store for us," he said.