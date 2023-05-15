Hnizdilova will continue hoops career in Canada

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) From the Czech Republic to La Crosse to Canada.
The journey continues for Aquinas senior Barcha Hnizdilova.
Hnizdilova signed a letter of intent today to play basketball at Capilano University in Vancouver.
Hnizdilova is a foreign exchange student from the Czech Republic.
She played in all 30 games for Aquinas last season helping them reach the division 4 championship.
She averaged 5 points and 4 rebounds a game.
Her time at Aquinas served her well.
"My team is the most important thing. The time I spent with my teammates here and the culture of trusting one another, that's been special. This year was just like one of the best years I've ever experienced. The coaching staff gave me a lot and I grew as a person," Hnizdilova said at a signing ceremony Monday.