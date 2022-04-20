Holmen athletes lock-up plans to play at the next level

Holmen, Wis, (WXOW) Holmen is celebrating some accomplishments for their athletes Wednesday.
Five Vikings finalized their plans to play at the collegiate level.
Xavier Palmer will play baseball at Bethany Lutheran in Mankato.
Gage Ploessl is on his way to Madison to play soccer at Edgewood College.
Ellie Kline will play volleyball at division 2 Minnesota State-Mankato.
Hayden Goodell is on his way to Kirkwood Community College to play baseball.
And Parker Kratochvill will continue that strong pipeline from Holmen to UW-La Crosse where he will wrestle.