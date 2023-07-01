Holmen beats G-E-T in Viroqua Legion tourney 9-3

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The second day of the Viroqua Legion Tournament was an eventful one for Holmen after beating G-E-T 9-3.
Down 1-0, Drew Stockley dropped a hit into left to score Jude Anderson early.
Then in the 4th, Lucas Anderson benefitted from a misplay in center to send Noah Oswald home from from first. Dan Allen followed that up with an RBI single as Holmen scored six runs in the 4th inning alone.
