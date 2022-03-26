Holmen boy's and girl's track teams run away from competition at Mauston Invitational

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Coulee Region track and field athletes laced up their shoes Saturday at the Mauston Golden Eagle Invitational. The meet was held at Mitchell Hall, on the campus of UW-La Crosse.
In the girls 4x200 meter relay, Holmen's team of Hailey Brueggen, Maya Amundson. Josie Alesch, and Alexa Szak finished with a time of 1:59.25 for the top spot.
For the girls 1000 meter, it was Adrianna Rotering, from Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau, taking first place. She finished in 3:24. Holmen's Anabella Filips took second.
On the boy's side of the action, West Salem's Carter Walter edged out Justin Bell and Kong Thao from Logan in the 55 meter sprint. Walter finished with a time of 6.97 seconds.
As a team, the Vikings took home first place out of all the boy's teams by scoring 112.5 points. La Crosse Central finished 3rd with 56.
On the girls side, Holmen also finished in the top spot. They scored 122 points as a team. Viroqua's girl's ended up in 3rd.