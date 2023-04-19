Holmen celebrates 17 athletes committing to play in college

Holmen, Wis. (WXOW) It was a celebration of Holmen athletics Wednesday afternoon.
17 Viking athletes announced their commitments or signed letters of intent to play at the college level.
10 different sports were represented, including four for girls soccer, three for football, two each for boys golf, boys soccer and boys basketball.
Here's a list of who's going where:
- Peighton Adkins - Dance: Midland University
- Kayla Allen - Girls Soccer: Saint Cloud State
- Tayler Bembnister - Girls Soccer: UW Eau Claire
- Gavin Bramwell - Football: Coe College
- Carter Gault - Boys Golf: Wisconsin Lutheran
- Tucker Gegenfurtner - Baseball: Lakeland University
- Ella Lachecki - Girls Soccer: Viterbo
- Nora Lee - Girls Soccer / Girls Wrestling: Stevens Point
- Matt McBride - Football: University of Jamestown
- Tyrus McCoy - Football: Montana State
- Hogan Schneider - Boys Soccer: Saint Mary's
- Kade Smith - Boys Golf: Southwest Tech
- Drew Tengblad - Boys Basketball: River Falls
- Reid Tengblad - Boys Basketball: River Falls
- Molly Twitchell - Girls Cross Country and Girls Track and Field: UW Stout
- Elliot Waldron - Boys Soccer: Viterbo
- Andrew Weiss - Boys Wrestling: Mankato