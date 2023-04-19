Holmen celebrates 17 athletes committing to play in college

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the
following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Water flow at these
levels can be very dangerous.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon after 4 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches a top 5 all time flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9
feet Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO LATE TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Friday morning to a crest of 13.5 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Holmen celebrates 17 athletes committing to play in college

  • 0
Holmen signing day

Holmen, Wis. (WXOW) It was a celebration of Holmen athletics Wednesday afternoon.

17 Viking athletes announced their commitments or signed letters of intent to play at the college level.

10 different sports were represented, including four for girls soccer, three for football, two each for boys golf, boys soccer and boys basketball.

Here's a list of who's going where: 

  • Peighton Adkins - Dance: Midland University
  • Kayla Allen - Girls Soccer: Saint Cloud State
  • Tayler Bembnister - Girls Soccer: UW Eau Claire
  • Gavin Bramwell - Football: Coe College
  • Carter Gault - Boys Golf: Wisconsin Lutheran 
  • Tucker Gegenfurtner - Baseball: Lakeland University
  • Ella Lachecki - Girls Soccer: Viterbo
  • Nora Lee - Girls Soccer / Girls Wrestling: Stevens Point
  • Matt McBride - Football: University of Jamestown 
  • Tyrus McCoy - Football: Montana State
  • Hogan Schneider - Boys Soccer: Saint Mary's
  • Kade Smith - Boys Golf: Southwest Tech
  • Drew Tengblad - Boys Basketball: River Falls
  • Reid Tengblad - Boys Basketball: River Falls
  • Molly Twitchell - Girls Cross Country and Girls Track and Field: UW Stout
  • Elliot Waldron - Boys Soccer: Viterbo
  • Andrew Weiss - Boys Wrestling: Mankato

