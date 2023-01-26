Holmen comes away with a big win on the mats

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Holmen and Central/Logan Wrestling teams went head to head at Logan on Thursday.
Holmen took control early in the duel thanks in part to pins from Matt McBride, Eli Lachencki, and Carson Weber.
Holmen wins the duel 66-11
