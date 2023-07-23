Holmen downs Onalaska 13-0, wins regional title

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - After a long weekend, Holmen went through Region 7 undefeated as they took the crown from host Onalaska 13-0 Sunday afternoon.
The game was scoreless until the 4th. Jared Rotering blasted a line drive that allowed for Tyrus McCoy to open the scoring. They'd add another run soon after.
Holmen blew things open in the 6th. Hayden Goodell's grounder gave Holmen a bigger lead as part of a seven run inning.
Holmen will advance to state, which takes place in Ashwaubenon starting on Friday.
