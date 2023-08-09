Holmen eager to build of end of season success in '22

Holmen, Wis. (WXOW) Holmen is hoping to make a return to the top of the MVC.
The perennial power last won the conference title in 2018.
This year they return 12 starters from a team that went 5-5.
Naturally they want to form their own identity this season.
But there's a lot to hang on to from last season.
Holmen won their last five regular season games after losing their first four.
It did more than just salvage the season.
It's provided a launching point for this season.
"I think we're going to keep the ball rolling inbto this year. Obviously, we ended on a good note and that motivated everybody to work extra hard in the offseason. We're expecting to keep that going through this season," said center Adam Schmitt.
"Anytime you can build momentum at the end of a season it can spill into next year. First four games we have this year is a lot of really good competition against really good opponents. So we got to have our 'A’ game ready to go. Anything we can take from last year would be great," said head coach Travis Kowalski.
Holmen opens the season on Thursday, August 17 at Chippewa Falls.