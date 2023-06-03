Holmen freshman, Onalaska relays score for girls

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) It was generally a quiet day for La Crosse area girls division one athletes, a but a few enjoyed the spotlight Saturday.
Holmen's Lydia Lazarescu took 3rd on the division one 100 meters with a time of 12.39 seconds.
She's just a freshman.
Onalaska's Alli Thomas was busy as well.
Thomas took 4th in the division 1 300 meter hurdles with a time of 44.78 seconds.
Then Onalaska's 4 by 200 relay team of McGarry, Moling, Malecek and Thomas on the anchor took 3rd with a time of 1:39.53.
Then the Hilltoppers 4 by 400 relay finished the day taking third in division 1.
The team of Thomas, Moling, Malecek and Isabela Gutierrez on the anchor finished in a time of 3:55.