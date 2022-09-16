 Skip to main content
Holmen gets 1st win over Tomah 34-7

After a handful of losses to open the year, Holmen finally got into the win column after a 34-7 home win over Tomah.

Tied at 7 after the first quarter, it only took two plays before Matt McBride broke away for a 26 yard touchdown run. The senior finished with 78 yards, good for the fourth most on the team. Leading the way was Tyrus McCoy with 137 yards and a touchdown.

Tomah's lone score came in the 1st quarter by way of a Tom Hesse pass that found Drew Brookman for a 16 yard touchdown.

Before the half, Holmen would settle for a field goal by Hogan Schneider.

Holmen's next game comes next Friday at Sparta.

On the same day, Tomah will host La Crosse Central.

Both games are slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

