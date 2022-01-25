Holmen gets the overtime win over Onalaska

Holmen, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Holmen Vikings hosted the Onalaska Hilltoppers tonight on the hardwood.
To get things started for the Vikings Reid Tengblad finds Ty Lesser on a quick pass and Lesser banks in a three and puts the first points up on the board.
Onalaska's Nick Odom drives down the baseline putting up a floater and he gets it to fall. Cutting into the lead by two.
On the next offensive attack Odom dishes to Adam Skifton. Skifton drives to the hoop down the baseline, draws the foul and makes the bucket. And 1 for the Hilltoppers.
This game went all the way to full time and they still couldn't declare a victor so they went to overtime. Jace Lesser ends up hitting the game winning shot and upsets Onalaska 51-50