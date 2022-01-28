Holmen girls prepare for history-making wrestling event

Holmen, Wis. (WXOW) The La Crosse Center will open it's doors to some WIAA history Saturday.
The venue will host the first-ever WIAA State Girls Wrestling Tournament.
261 wrestlers in 12 weight classes are expected to compete.
Holmen will bring a large contingent.
The Vikings will have 14 wrestlers take part.
Girls wrestling is a sport that has grown in recent years and the competitors know they will be pioneers of sorts when they take to the mats.
"I think it's awesome to be competing in the first one but more so for the generations after this, the girls that will get to wrestle for more years not realizing it's a bigger thing in high school so they don't have to wrestle boys," said freshman Maddie Eggerichs.
"I think this year after the State Tournament we're going to have a lot more girls out next year. It's awesome to be paving the way in history with all these girls. It's the first-ever State Tournament so the atmosphere there is going to be awesome," said junior Evelyn Vetsch.
Preliminaries will begin at 9 AM with the championship bouts set for 6:30 PM.