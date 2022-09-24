Holmen girls run away with team title at Dick Mitchell XC invite; West Salem boys take 3rd

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- The Holmen girls placed 4 girls in the top 15 on their way to a team title Saturday morning at the Dick Mitchell cross country invitational at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.
Sabrina Lechnir, Anabella Filips, Sydney Valiska, and Bailey Sommerfield were the Vikings top finishers.
Other local runners in the top 10 included Claire Becker from Melrose-Mindoro and Mia Olson from West Salem.
The Panthers finished 4th as a team.
On the boys side, Dawson Gronemius from West Salem finished 9th, and Carl Oskar Wilcox-Borg from Tomah rounded out the top 10.
Ethan Archer from Holmen came in 13th.
West Salem finished 3rd as a team, while the Vikings claimed 4th