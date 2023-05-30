 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory For Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children,
older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Holmen golf team captures state berth in dramatic fashion

Luke Taebel shot a 2-under par 70 at the Waunakee Sectional

Waunakee, Wis. (WXOW) Holmen and Middleton tied for second at the Waunakee Sectional after shooting 317 each, but it was Holmen winning a one-hole team playoff 17-18 to secure the final bid to the WIAA State Golf Championships.

The playoff came after Holmen's Luke Taebel birdied the 18th hole to force the playoff.

Taebel ended up as the meet medalist after shooting a two-under par 70.

Carter Gault and Cale Halaska each shot 82s for Holmen as well.

Onalaska's Colin Comeau shot a one-over par 73 to qualify for State as an individual.

