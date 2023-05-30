Holmen golf team captures state berth in dramatic fashion

Waunakee, Wis. (WXOW) Holmen and Middleton tied for second at the Waunakee Sectional after shooting 317 each, but it was Holmen winning a one-hole team playoff 17-18 to secure the final bid to the WIAA State Golf Championships.
The playoff came after Holmen's Luke Taebel birdied the 18th hole to force the playoff.
Taebel ended up as the meet medalist after shooting a two-under par 70.
Carter Gault and Cale Halaska each shot 82s for Holmen as well.
Onalaska's Colin Comeau shot a one-over par 73 to qualify for State as an individual.