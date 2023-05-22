 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holmen grabs regional golf title

  • 0
Holmen wins Regional title

Trempealeau, Wis. (WXOW) Holmen placed four golfers in the top six on their way to winning the Div. 1 Onalaska Regional golf tournament at Trempealeau Mountain Golf Course Monday.

Holmen's Luke Taebel shared medalist honors with Onalaska's Colin Comeau.

Both shot one over par 72s.

The Top four team advance to next week's Sectionals:

1. Holmen      299

2. Onalaska    314

3. Wis. Rapids  324

4. Tomah  328

La Crosse's Maddox Herlitzke (75) and Sparta's Brock Connelly (78) qualified for Sectionals as individuals.

Tags

Recommended for you