Holmen grabs regional golf title

Trempealeau, Wis. (WXOW) Holmen placed four golfers in the top six on their way to winning the Div. 1 Onalaska Regional golf tournament at Trempealeau Mountain Golf Course Monday.
Holmen's Luke Taebel shared medalist honors with Onalaska's Colin Comeau.
Both shot one over par 72s.
The Top four team advance to next week's Sectionals:
1. Holmen 299
2. Onalaska 314
3. Wis. Rapids 324
4. Tomah 328
La Crosse's Maddox Herlitzke (75) and Sparta's Brock Connelly (78) qualified for Sectionals as individuals.