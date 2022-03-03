Holmen gymnasts looking to build on success at State

Holmen, Wis. (WXOW) Holmen's gymnastics team is soaring their way to the state tournament after a dominant performance at the Marshfield Sectional last weekend.
Vikings gymnasts came out on top in the vault, floor exercise and uneven bars.
They also finished 2nd in the balance beam.
This marks the second time in three years Holmen has qualified for team state.
Senior leaders Harley Bartels and Kamryn McNally think their previous experience on this stage will be beneficial.
"When you walk in, the whole crowd is screaming because you're all walking in in lines of qualifiers. It's so cool," Bartels said.
"I'm really grateful to have made it, and I'm really grateful to have the team behind me that I do, because I feel like we could go places with this team. We have a wonderful team, and I think we could sit really well going into the state meet," McNally said.
The Division 1 portion of the WIAA State Meet is Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids.