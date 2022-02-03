Holmen hosts Aquinas on the mat for Conference title

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Vikings and Blugolds matched up Thursday night to determine who would claim the Mississippi Valley Conference title.
After claiming 6 points in the 106 class (Fall 1:14), Aquinas would not score again until 145 (Dec 5-2).
However, points in 4 straight matches would leave the Blugolds trailing by only 3 with 2 matches left. That's when Holmen's Carson Westcott sealed the door with a fall in 0:47 in the 220 class.
After the match, Westcott told us how they were prepared for the Aquinas rally: "We kinda knew that was gonna somewhat happen, it was gonna be close the whole night. So, I mean, for that to happen, we just kept our heads up and kept battling out there... Coming down to the wire, our coach told me 'You know you gotta get out there to get a pin to secure the win' so that's just what I did."
Vikings claim the title of MVC Champions with the 41-28 win.