 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holmen native, UW-L grad Taylor Kohlwey called up by Padres

  • 0
KOHLWEY1.jpg

TORONTO (WXOW) - One Coulee Region athlete is finally going to live out his dreams to play Major League Baseball.

Taylor Kohlwey was called up by the Padres Tuesday ahead of the team's matchup in Toronto. Kohlwey is from Holmen and was drafted after playing for UW-La Crosse. He was a 21st round pick in 2016 by San Diego.

The left handed first baseman and outfielder got the memo two days before his 29th birthday after hitting .261 with nine home runs and 49 RBIs with Triple-A El Paso.

kohlwey2.jpg

UW-L Head Coach Chris Schwarz says it was a long time coming for the former Eagle.

"It's been a little surprising that it's taken this long," Schwarz said. "He has hit at every level. He's hit almost .300 over the last 3-4 years, and with power. He kind of has done that since high school. We watched that in high school. He's been given a shot. He's proven it at every level. I would not bet against the man. I think he's going to do pretty well and have a real shot to stick."

Kohlwey is the fourth UW-L player to reach the majors. He joins Craig Kusick, Jerry Augustine and Vinny Rottino. He will wear number 38 for San Diego and was listed as a right fielder during their game on Tuesday.

The Padres will play a series at Milwaukee August 25-27.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 