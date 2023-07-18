Holmen native, UW-L grad Taylor Kohlwey called up by Padres

TORONTO (WXOW) - One Coulee Region athlete is finally going to live out his dreams to play Major League Baseball.
Taylor Kohlwey was called up by the Padres Tuesday ahead of the team's matchup in Toronto. Kohlwey is from Holmen and was drafted after playing for UW-La Crosse. He was a 21st round pick in 2016 by San Diego.
The left handed first baseman and outfielder got the memo two days before his 29th birthday after hitting .261 with nine home runs and 49 RBIs with Triple-A El Paso.
UW-L Head Coach Chris Schwarz says it was a long time coming for the former Eagle.
"It's been a little surprising that it's taken this long," Schwarz said. "He has hit at every level. He's hit almost .300 over the last 3-4 years, and with power. He kind of has done that since high school. We watched that in high school. He's been given a shot. He's proven it at every level. I would not bet against the man. I think he's going to do pretty well and have a real shot to stick."
Kohlwey is the fourth UW-L player to reach the majors. He joins Craig Kusick, Jerry Augustine and Vinny Rottino. He will wear number 38 for San Diego and was listed as a right fielder during their game on Tuesday.
The Padres will play a series at Milwaukee August 25-27.