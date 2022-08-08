Holmen ready for a bounce-back season

Holmen, Wis. (WXOW) There will be a lot of new faces under the Friday night lights at Holmen high school this season.
The Vikings return just four starters from last year's team.
Head coach Travis Kowalski shouldn't have a hard time finding replacements though.
Holmen has about 130 kids on the roster, that's the most in program history.
The Vikings hope the infusion of talent will lead to continued success in the ground game.
They led the conference in rushing in 2021 and plan to bully opponents again this fall.
"A lot of programs, they're looking for kids to come out, and at our program, we ran out of helmets on the first day when we issued them. So we were scratching and clawing to find equipment to get to our kids. We did not anticipate that big of a numbers jump. We have 42 freshman out, which is the largest class we've had out in over a decade. So our numbers are growing, which is really a good problem to have," Kowalski said.
"We've got a bigger group of dudes than we usually have, size-wise. Everyone thinks Holmen is pretty small. I think this year we've got a little bit of size, so that will help a lot for our team," said Holmen tight end Drew Tengblad.
Holmen opens the season at home against Chippewa Falls on August 18.