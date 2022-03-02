Holmen ready to grapple with the State's best

Holmen, Wis. (WXOW) The Holmen Vikings are getting ready for their sixth consecutive trip to the WIAA State Team Wrestling Tournament.
After a 17-5 regular season record, they earned a #3 see and a first round matchup with Arrowhead.
Despite their recent stretch of success, Holmen has never captured a division one state title.
They came up just short four years ago when they finished as the runner-up behind Stoughton.
Head coach Jason Lulloff thinks this is the Vikings most talented squad since that 2018 team.
"We're solid. A solid team that's kind of peaking at the right time, and anything less than winning it is going to be certainly disappointing," Lulloff said.
"We're all pretty confident that we're going to win it. We've gone over this in practice, all of the situations. As long as we do our job, I think we'll be able to win it, and they all think that too," said Turner Campbell.
Holmen ended up with four medalists at last weekend's individual tournament.
That's the most they've ever had in a single year.