Holmen shines at their own Invite

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) The Holmen boys golf team placed 4 golfers in the top 12 on their way to a 2nd place finish in the 18-team Holmen Invitational Wednesday.
The meet was held at Cedar Creek in Onalaska.
Holmen's team total of 321 was just 5 strokes behind team champ Madison Memorial's 316.
Holmen's Luke Taebel was the top local finisher, taking second after shooting a 5-over par 76.
Carter Gault was seventh with an 81.
Madison Memorial's Charlie Erlandson was the meet medalist after shooting a one-over par 72.