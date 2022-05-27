Holmen softball can't keep up with Monona Grove in 10-2 regional loss

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WXOW)- Monona Grove's softball team scored 10 unanswered runs after Holmen got out to an early lead, moving on to sectionals after a 10-2 win over the Vikings.
Holmen's Ellie Kline started the scoring right away in the first with an RBI double.
Kline took part in another run-scoring play in the 2nd, dropping a bunt that allowed Kassie Mueller to score from third base.
But after that, the Vikings bats were quiet, while the Monona Grove offense broke out for 10 runs.
The loss ends Holmen's season, while the Silver Eagles advance to sectionals.