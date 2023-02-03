Holmen takes down Eau Claire North in first ever Coulee Region girls wrestling dual

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW)- The Vikings recorded pins in three of the first four matchups, leading to a 45-18 victory on Friday night in the first girls dual meet in the area.
Girl's wrestling was first added as a WIAA sanctioned sport in 2021.
"In Wisconsin, the girl's numbers doubled in the past year. We've been in tournaments this year where the numbers tripled from last year," said Holmen head coach Carl DeLuca. "It's just exploding. They love being at the front of it. They can say, 50 years from now, when girls wrestling is just as big as the boys, they can say they were one of the first ones. They all love being trailblazers."