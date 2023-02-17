 Skip to main content
Holmen takes down Sparta

The Spartans' hosted the Vikings of Holmen in a late-season MVC matchup.

SPARTA, Wis. The Spartans' hosted the Vikings of Holmen in a late-season MVC matchup.

Holmen took control of this one and go on to win 75-55.

Reid Tengblad had 20 and Drew Tengblad had 18 in the win.

Layden Bender had 13 for Sparta.

