Holmen visits the Hilltoppers on Onalaska Legion Field

  • Updated
Holmen Onalaska BB

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The two final MVC teams to open their season faced off against each other Monday afternoon. The Vikings and Hilltoppers both looking to start this year on the right foot.

Onalaska got the scoring started with 2 runs coming across in the 2nd inning. They wouldn't need much more, as they went on to win the game 5-1.

Notable Hilltoppers - Brock Herzeg: 2-3, RBI; Griffin Schultz: 1-3, RBI; Ben Faas: 4.1 IP

Onalaska next game: 4/7 @ La Crosse Central 4:30pm Copeland Park

Holmen next game: 4/5 vs. Winona 4:30pm

