Holmen volleyball slows surging Logan squad with 3-1 win

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW)- Rayna McArdle finished with 20 kills and 20 assists, Charley Casey added nine kills, and the Holmen Vikings started strong on their way to a 3-1 win over Logan on Tuesday night. 

McArdle set the tone right away, registering several big hits during the first set, which Holmen ended up taking 25-18. 

Logan bounced back to win the second set 25-17, but Holmen dominated the rest of the way. 

Ava Detwiler had 7 kills and 14 assists in a losing effort for the Rangers. 

With the win, Holmen improves to 14-4 on the season. They're currently the frontrunners in the MVC. 

