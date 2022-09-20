 Skip to main content
Holmen volleyball stays tied atop MVC with 3-0 win over rival Onalaska

  • Updated
Holmen takes down rival Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Kyla Christnovich had 7 kills, Izzy Jahr added 6, and Holmen downed Onalaska in straight sets in a Tuesday night MVC matchup. 

Halie Kapelke and Taylor Molling both had 8 kills for Onalaska in the losing effort. 

With the win, the Vikings improve to 6-1 in conference play and 16-4 overall, while the Hilltoppers drop to 3-4 in the MVC and 14-7 overall. 

Next up for Holmen is a huge road game against Aquinas- the winner will take sole possession of first place in the conference.  

Onalaska is also on the road on Thursday- they'll travel to Central. 

