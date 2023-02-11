 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holmen, West Salem/Bangor co-op move onto sectionals with big day on the mats

  • 0
Vikings have seven individual champions on way to regional title
Dylan Srocki

The Vikings as well as West Salem/Bangor both advance as teams

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW)- The Vikings wrestling team looked comfortable in their home gym on Saturday morning, claiming first place in seven out of fourteen weight classes on their way to a regional title. 

Holmen scored 293 points as a team, while the Catbirds had 240. 

Vikings winners included Camden Thiele (113), Turner Campbell (120), Preston Kratochvill (132), Andrew Weiss (138), Matt McBride (152), Benson Swatek (160), and Ron White (180). 

West Salem/Bangor had four individual champions, including Teghan Moore (106), Andy Johnson (170), Miles Olson (182), and Luke Noel (195). 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you