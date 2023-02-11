Holmen, West Salem/Bangor co-op move onto sectionals with big day on the mats

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW)- The Vikings wrestling team looked comfortable in their home gym on Saturday morning, claiming first place in seven out of fourteen weight classes on their way to a regional title.
Holmen scored 293 points as a team, while the Catbirds had 240.
Vikings winners included Camden Thiele (113), Turner Campbell (120), Preston Kratochvill (132), Andrew Weiss (138), Matt McBride (152), Benson Swatek (160), and Ron White (180).
West Salem/Bangor had four individual champions, including Teghan Moore (106), Andy Johnson (170), Miles Olson (182), and Luke Noel (195).