Holmen wrestlers dominate at Div. 1 sectional at Sun Prairie

SUN PRARIE, Wis. (WXOW)- Holmen, Tomah, and Central/Logan all competed at the Division One wrestling sectional at Sun Prairie high school Saturday afternoon.
Tomah's Gavin Finch was throwing his opponent around. He went on to become sectional champion for the 126 weight class.
At 138, it was Holmen's Tyler Jahn winning the matchup. He topped the Timberwolves Logan Boulton on his way to a first-place finish. Both qualified for state.
Holmen found success across most weight classes. The Vikings Carson Westcott took first in the 220 pound matchups.
In all, Holmen nine Holmen wrestlers finished in the top three of their weight class to qualify for state.