Holmen wrestlers start strong at State Meet

Madison, Wis. (WXOW) Five of the seven Holmen wrestlers that qualified for State have advanced to the Div. 1 quarterfinals after opening round wins Thursday.
Preston Kratochvill, Tyler Jahn, Parker Kratochvill, Branson Beers and Carson Westcott all advanced.
The Central/Logan duo of Cole Fitzpatrick and Dylan Ellefson also won their opening bouts.
Division 1 quarterfinals are this evening at the Kohl Center in Madison to be followed by the Division 2 and 3 quarterfinals.
For detailed results and brackets, check here: