 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holmen wrestlers start strong at State Meet

  • Updated
  • 0
WIAA State Wrestling Meet-Day 1

Madison, Wis. (WXOW)  Five of the seven Holmen wrestlers that qualified for State have advanced to the Div. 1 quarterfinals after opening round wins Thursday.

Preston Kratochvill, Tyler Jahn, Parker Kratochvill, Branson Beers and Carson Westcott all advanced.

The Central/Logan duo of Cole Fitzpatrick and Dylan Ellefson also won their opening bouts.

Division 1 quarterfinals are this evening at the Kohl Center in Madison to be followed by the Division 2 and 3 quarterfinals.

For detailed results and brackets, check here:

WIAA Individual Tournament Series 2022 (trackwrestling.com)

Tags

Recommended for you