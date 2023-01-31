 Skip to main content
Holmen wrestling welcomes the Titans for "Pin Down Hunger Night"

  • Updated
Holmen Wrestling
Billy Hatfield

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - This night was the culmination of a fundraising campaign by the wrestling community and supporters, which raised more than $2,400 for a local non-profit called "Holmen's Hope."

The mats were placed on stage of the newly refurbished Holmen Fine Arts Center, with an atmosphere that would be tough to beat.

It was a back-and-forth match, and the Titans need wins in the final 2 contests to escape with the slim 34-33 win.

Results:

195: Mitch Berg (GETMM) over Carson Weber (HOLM) (Fall 1:46)

220: Ron White (HOLM) over Alex Wieczorek (GETMM) (Fall 0:33)

285: Cisco Jimenez (GETMM) over Tristen Brennan (HOLM) (Fall 1:47)

106: Colton Koss (GETMM) over Kaleb Runde (HOLM) (MD 8-0)

113: Koda Purney (GETMM) over Jin Xiong (HOLM) (Dec 12-6)

120: Jayce Stetzer (GETMM) over Camden Thiele (HOLM) (MD 9-1)

126: Turner Campbell (HOLM) over Layne Fry (GETMM) (Fall 2:16)

132: Jackson Blaken (GETMM) over AJ Alesch (HOLM) (Dec 10-3)

138: Preston Kratochvill (HOLM) over Scott Johnson (GETMM) (Fall 0:38)

145: Andrew Weiss (HOLM) over Carson Koss (GETMM) (Dec 6-5)

152: Matt McBride (HOLM) over David Hiles (GETMM) (Fall 3:07)

160: Benson Swatek (HOLM) over Hayden Fry (GETMM) (Fall 3:18)

170: Gunnar Johnson (GETMM) over Eli Lachecki (HOLM) (Dec 1-0)

182: Ben Peterson (GETMM) over Gavin Bramwell (HOLM) (Fall 3:01)

(GETMM unsportsmanlike conduct -1.0)

