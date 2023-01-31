Holmen wrestling welcomes the Titans for "Pin Down Hunger Night"

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - This night was the culmination of a fundraising campaign by the wrestling community and supporters, which raised more than $2,400 for a local non-profit called "Holmen's Hope."
The mats were placed on stage of the newly refurbished Holmen Fine Arts Center, with an atmosphere that would be tough to beat.
It was a back-and-forth match, and the Titans need wins in the final 2 contests to escape with the slim 34-33 win.
Results:
195: Mitch Berg (GETMM) over Carson Weber (HOLM) (Fall 1:46)
220: Ron White (HOLM) over Alex Wieczorek (GETMM) (Fall 0:33)
285: Cisco Jimenez (GETMM) over Tristen Brennan (HOLM) (Fall 1:47)
106: Colton Koss (GETMM) over Kaleb Runde (HOLM) (MD 8-0)
113: Koda Purney (GETMM) over Jin Xiong (HOLM) (Dec 12-6)
120: Jayce Stetzer (GETMM) over Camden Thiele (HOLM) (MD 9-1)
126: Turner Campbell (HOLM) over Layne Fry (GETMM) (Fall 2:16)
132: Jackson Blaken (GETMM) over AJ Alesch (HOLM) (Dec 10-3)
138: Preston Kratochvill (HOLM) over Scott Johnson (GETMM) (Fall 0:38)
145: Andrew Weiss (HOLM) over Carson Koss (GETMM) (Dec 6-5)
152: Matt McBride (HOLM) over David Hiles (GETMM) (Fall 3:07)
160: Benson Swatek (HOLM) over Hayden Fry (GETMM) (Fall 3:18)
170: Gunnar Johnson (GETMM) over Eli Lachecki (HOLM) (Dec 1-0)
182: Ben Peterson (GETMM) over Gavin Bramwell (HOLM) (Fall 3:01)
(GETMM unsportsmanlike conduct -1.0)