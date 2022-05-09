Horford, Tatum combine to take down Bucks to even series

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact western Wisconsin through 1100 PM CDT... At 1031 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Babcock to Cashton. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Sparta, Tomah, New Lisbon, Bangor, Cashton, Necedah, Millston, New Rome, Fort Mc Coy, Glendale, Leon, Portland, Norwalk, Camp Douglas, Rockland, Ontario, Wilton, Ridgeville, Kendall and Kelly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southwestern and west central Wisconsin. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH