 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 196 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CLARK

IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

CRAWFORD              RICHLAND              VERNON

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

JACKSON               LA CROSSE             MONROE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACK RIVER FALLS, LA CROSSE,
NEILLSVILLE, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, RICHLAND CENTER, SPARTA, TOMAH,
AND VIROQUA.

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact western Wisconsin through 1100
PM CDT...

At 1031 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Babcock to Cashton. Movement was east at
40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Sparta, Tomah, New Lisbon, Bangor, Cashton, Necedah, Millston, New
Rome, Fort Mc Coy, Glendale, Leon, Portland, Norwalk, Camp Douglas,
Rockland, Ontario, Wilton, Ridgeville, Kendall and Kelly.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for
southwestern and west central Wisconsin.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Horford, Tatum combine to take down Bucks to even series

  • 0
Bucks take down Celtics 103-101 to take 2-1 series lead

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Al Horford and Jayson Tatum scored 30 points each and led the Boston Celtics' fourth-quarter comeback in a 116-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks that tied their Eastern Conference semifinal at two games apiece.

The best-of-seven series continues Wednesday with Game 5 in Boston.

Horford scored 16 points and Tatum 12 in the fourth quarter alone to help the Celtics outscore the defending NBA champion Bucks 43-28 in the final period. Horford's 30 points were a career playoff high for the 35-year-old veteran.

Tags

Recommended for you