Hot start: Tomah softball opens the season with record winning streak

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah softball won just 13 games last year, only to start 2023 by winning that many games to open the season.
Head Coach Dan Wall's crew won their first baker's dozen games before dropping one last Saturday to Eau Claire North. That might be a blessing in disguise.
“We played hard and we played well," Wall said. "The team that day was just better than us. Kind of said ‘The monkey’s off the back’ to be honest. Now we get to focus on ball only and not worry about the record stuff.”
On the field, Tomah absolutely dominates the competition. Through 15 games, they have a 14-1 record and have outscored their opponents 157-28 on top of throwing multiple no hitters.
Their seniors are proud of that accomplishment as they continue through the season one game at a time.
“As a team, we try to focus on the future and each game at a time instead of looking at the overall record," catcher Peyton Foster said. "It’s been really moving to play with a team who is so dedicated to excelling together but also keeping the Tomah reputation alive.”
“I think it kind of showed our progress over the years," right fielder Kennedy Noth said. "We’ve always done well as a team together. I feel like we’ve come really close together these past three years. It’s helped us improve our winning record. It’s also given us a boost of confidence and energy when we’re playing.”
Despite being a cast of very different characters, the team treats each other like sisters.
“We kind of talk about our team in thirds," Wall said. "We have one third who are kind of our goofballs. The other third’s in the middle and one third is very serious. They’re like a family. They always have their days where they can fight, too. But at the end of the day, they have each other’s back.”
Wall added that a successful season for the team would include reaching the sectionals this year.