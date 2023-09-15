 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Instant Classic: Onalaska downs Logan 36-35 in final minutes

  • Updated
  • 0
1.jpg

Onalaska beats Logan.

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Touchdowns were the storyline in an all-time classic that saw hosting Onalaska top Logan 36-35 Friday night.

The first five possessions resulted in the offense punching it into the end zone. Logan got the first score as Bradley Check's pass to Nick Joley was good and the receiver easily walked over the goal line. Onalaska responded with a handoff to Cameron Cornett for a short touchdown run.

The final score of the first half saw Check carry three defenders over the goal line and the Rangers led 21-14 at the break. Check had 202 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Onalaska tied it up on the first possession in the 3rd quarter. Adam Skifton's pass hit Evan Anderson, who landed right on the goal line for the score. Skifton had 195 passing yards and three passing scores. Two of them were on fourth down.

PINK7924_01.jpg

Tied at 28, Logan's Johnny Leaver kept the direct snap and made it 35-28 after a short run.

With just over two minutes left, Skifton kept it for a run and squeeked inside the pylon to make it 35-34.

Just like in last week's game against Central, Onalaska decided to go for two and the win. Skifton took the snap, pitched it back to Noah Chenault, who then passed it to Domenic Lien for the score.

Logan's next possession saw them drive down to field, but the Rangers missed a 30 yard field goal and that was the game.

Onalaska now has sole possession of first place in the MVC following a Baraboo loss to Central.

