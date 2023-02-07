 Skip to main content
Interstate Hockey: Hilltoppers cross the border to face La Crescent/Hokah

Lancer Hockey
Billy Hatfield

With the playoffs only a week away, the Lancers and Hilltoppers hope to sharpen their skills in a non-conference match.

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - With the playoffs only a week away, the Lancers and Hilltoppers hope to sharpen their skills in a non-conference match.

Onalaska jumps out in front, building a 4-1 lead after 1 period on the hostile ice.

The Lancers flipped the script in period 2, outscoring the Hilltoppers 3-1 to trail by only a goal.

The scoring was stagnant for much of period 3. The Lancers fought off multiple power plays before knotting it up 5-5 with only 5 minutes to go. Colin Comeau may have taken that personally, burying an Onalaska goal just 5 seconds later.

The teams would trade a goal each, before the Hilltoppers claim the slim 7-6 victory.

