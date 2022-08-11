It'll be QB by committee as UW-L opens practice

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The journey to greatness began Thursday for the UW-La Crosse football team.
It's the first day of practice.
One of the more intriguing camp story lines will be the quarterback position where they need to replace departed senior Jakob parks.
Matt Janus will go with a two-headed monster, Cade Garcia and Keyser Helterbrand.
Garcia started one game last season, throwing for 4 touchdowns in a win over Eau Claire.
Helterbrand hasn't played since he saw action in two games his freshman season in 2019.
"We're going to play them both. We're going to play them both over the non-conference season. I'm not so sure there's also a third guy in their with Austin Larson. The spring that those three quarterbacks had if you looked at our grading system, if you looked at the numbers they had over the spring, it's almost identical. So what that tells us is that we have a room that's really good there," said head coach Matt Janus.
Larson, by the way, is a former Onalaska High School star.