It's deja vu for Aquinas as they prepare for Mayville

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) From day 1 this season football players at Aquinas have dealt with having targets on their backs as the reigning state champs in Division 5.
But the Blugolds embraced it and they're now going for the first back-to-back titles in program history.
Just like 2021, Mayville is all that stands between Aquinas and the gold ball.
So, it's familiar territory for Jackson Flottmeyer, Calvin hargrove and the rest of the Blugolds stars.
They're expecting a barnburner with both teams are evenly matched.
"It's really exciting. We're all feeling good, pumped up to play. We're ready to play, honestly wish the state game was today. I mean, it's going to be cold, feeling a bit chilly, but honestly everybody's really happy to have another chance to compete for the state title," said Hargrove.
"We've been talking a lot about legacy, and stuff like that the past couple of weeks, and I think it's really important for us to be doing that again," said receiver Collin Conzemius.
"It's a big deal to be able to play one more. I'm so excited that they get to end their last one on Camp Randall. We're going to do everything we can to perform our best, play our best in the last game. It's a big deal," said head coach Tom Lee.
Thursday's state championship is set for 4 PM at Camp Randall Stadium.
Aquinas won last year's game 28-26.