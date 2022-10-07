 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 to 30 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Jones' big night helps Bangor to 34-28 win over Luther

  • Updated
  • 0
Jones 4-TD night helps Bangor to win over Luther

Luther entered the night tied with Cashton for first place with Bangor a game behind.

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Tanner Jones scored four touchdowns, and pulled in a crucial interception on defense, as Bangor dealt Luther their first conference loss on Friday night. 

The Knights played well in the first half, with QB Jackson Kendall finding tight end Logan Bahr for two first-half scoring connections to give Luther a 15-14 halftime lead. 

But the Cardinals put together a scoring drive to open the third quarter, and then scored again following a Luther turnover to make it a two-score game. 

Both Bangor and Luther are now 5-1 in the Scenic Bluffs. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you