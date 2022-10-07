Jones' big night helps Bangor to 34-28 win over Luther

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Tanner Jones scored four touchdowns, and pulled in a crucial interception on defense, as Bangor dealt Luther their first conference loss on Friday night.
The Knights played well in the first half, with QB Jackson Kendall finding tight end Logan Bahr for two first-half scoring connections to give Luther a 15-14 halftime lead.
But the Cardinals put together a scoring drive to open the third quarter, and then scored again following a Luther turnover to make it a two-score game.
Both Bangor and Luther are now 5-1 in the Scenic Bluffs.