Jones' big night leads Bangor to 56-0 win over Melrose-Mindoro

MELROSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Bangor dominated on both sides of the ball on the opening night for WIAA football, winning 56-0 over rival Melrose-Mindoro. It's the Cardinals 15th straight victory over the Mustangs.
Bangor had 403 yards of total offense, 384 of those coming on the ground, while holding Melrose-Mindoro to 85 total yards.
Senior running back Tanner Jones was the offensive star for the Cardinals. He carried the rock 12 times for 179 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a score on a 60-yard punt return.
Next up for Bangor is an away game at Turtle Lake on Friday, August 26th.
Melrose-Mindoro is always on the road next week. They travel to Abbotsford.