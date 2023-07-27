Jones takes on more of a leadership role for Packers

Weather Alert

...A band of stong, gusty winds moving south through the region... At 1037 PM CDT, Doppler radar showed a band of strong, gusty winds located from St Charles in sotheast Minnesota to Stoddard to Ontario in southwest Wisconsin. This band of winds produced a 54 mph wind gust at La Crosse Regional Airport at 1028 pm. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. These winds will be near... Harmony around 1100 PM CDT. Canton around 1105 PM CDT. Mabel around 1110 PM CDT. Richland Center around 1120 PM CDT. Decorah around 1135 PM CDT. Ridgeway around 1140 PM CDT. Calmar and Spillville around 1145 PM CDT. People attending Nordic Fest should seek safe shelter immediately! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH