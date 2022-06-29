Jordan Davis ready to embrace expanded role for Badgers

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) It's another major transition year for the Badgers, one that may include more of Jordan Davis on the court.
The La Crosse native is ready to take on a more prominent role this upcoming season.
Jordan played in 27 of the 33 games last season but averaged just 6 and half minutes.
He did see more playing time late in the season and produced a season-high 7 points at Minnesota.
Brother Johnny Davis and Brad Davison, last year's top-two leading scorers are gone.
So there's plenty of opportunity for a team that will have a new look.
"We're not very big but we can also shoot better. We can shoot. I think everyone on the team can shoot. One thing that Coach really emphasized was our shooting ability outside of three. We struggled sometimes because we only had Brad or Chucky taking the threes. Johnny too obviously but we'll be good," Davis said.
Fans will get a sneak peak at next seasons Badgers when they take a trip to France in August to play a series of exhibition games.