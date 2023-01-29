Jordan Davis spends time with local basketball fans in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Dozens of Coulee Region sports fans spent their Sunday afternoon with a hometown hoops hero.
Jordan Davis held a meet-and-greet at Badger Breaks card shop in Onalaska.
The Wisconsin star took pictures and signed autographs at the local spot, which opened for business last April.
He says it's always fun to come back to the community he grew up in.
"It's crazy to see. I wasn't in high school too long ago, but being in college now and coming back here, and just seeing how much impact I have on the people here... it's crazy to see that," Jordan said. "It's surreal. I'm happy that folks are coming out to see me and support this cause, so it's pretty cool to see."
The event was made possible by the NCAA's name, image, and likeness policy, which was established only recently, in June of 2021.
Jordan and the rest of the Badgers basketball team will be back in action on Thursday, February 2 against Ohio State.