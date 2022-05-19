Keepers shine bright in a Central-Holmen clash on the pitch

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Central and Holmen went head to head on the pitch at Fields 4 Kids.
Goalkeeping and defence were stars of this game.
Central's Ella Lysne made 13 saves and Holmen's Ava Foster had 9.
This game ended in a nill-nill tie.
