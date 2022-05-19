 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southern La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin...
Northwestern Vernon County in southwestern Wisconsin...
Southwestern Monroe County in west central Wisconsin...

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 757 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Salem,
or near La Crosse, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Coon Valley around 805 PM CDT.
Cashton around 820 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include County
Roads G And H, Brinkman Ridge, Jersey Valley County Park, Irish Hill,
North Side Of La Crosse, Portland and South Side Of La Crosse.

This includes Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and
20.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern
Minnesota.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 246 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

ADAMS                 CLARK                 JUNEAU

IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

JACKSON               LA CROSSE             MONROE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACK RIVER FALLS, FRIENDSHIP,
LA CROSSE, MAUSTON, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, SPARTA, AND TOMAH.

Keepers shine bright in a Central-Holmen clash on the pitch

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Central and Holmen went head to head on the pitch at Fields 4 Kids.

Keepers shine bright in a Central-Holmen clash on the pitch

Goalkeeping and defence were stars of this game.

Central's Ella Lysne made 13 saves and Holmen's Ava Foster had 9.

This game ended in a nill-nill tie. 

