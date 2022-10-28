 Skip to main content
Kennedy, Johnson lead West Salem to 35-14 win over Fox Valley Lutheran

the Panthers keeping their impressive win streak alive in the postseason as they face Notre Dame next week

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- Brennan Kennedy had 158 receiving yards and a touchdown, Andy Johnson had two interceptions and a touchdown grab, and West Salem racked up 475 yards of total offense in a 35-14 win over Fox Valley Lutheran on Friday night. 

The Panthers outscored the Foxes 21-7 in the first half, with scoring plays coming from Brett McConkey, Luke Noel, and Johnson. 

West Salem then blew it open with a touchdown early in the 3rd quarter, from McConkey to Kennedy. 

The victory makes it a 10-game winning streak for the Panthers. They'll host Notre Dame next week. 

