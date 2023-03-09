Kewaskum downs West Salem in Division 3 semifinal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Madi Dogs and Morgan Adams combined for nearly all of Kewaskum's points en route to a 46-34 win over West Salem in a Division 3 Semifinal game on Thursday at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Between the pair, they scored 35 points. Adams had 19 and Dogs dropped 16 for the Indians.
The Panthers had cut the lead to one point twice in the second half but could not overcome a tough defense by the Indians. Dogs also had a big block on Megan Johnson with about 3:35 left in the game as West Salem was making a late push to cut the lead.
Kewaskum executed some textbook passing on the other end with Julia Steger scoring a layup to put the lead at 38-31.
From there, Kewaskum continued to stretch its lead over West Salem.
The Panthers were led by Megan Johnson with 14 points.
Dogs got the Indians off to a quick 9-2 start, but West Salem had patience and trimmed the lead to three at the break.
Makena Ihle had six points for the Panthers.
Kewaskum now plays Milwaukee Academy of Science, who won the first semifinal earlier over Waupun, in the Division 3 Championship game on Saturday.