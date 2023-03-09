 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Working Through the Area...

.Snow continues to work into the area from the southwest. Much of
northeast Iowa and parts of southeast Minnesota and southwest
Wisconsin have seen snowfall but given the warmer temperatures,
there has not been much in the way of accumulations so far.

Snow will continue to overtake the entire area and begin to
accumulate into the later afternoon and evening hours. Snowfall
totals are expected to range from 3 to 7 inches, with some
locally higher amounts possible.

Travel will become more difficult for many areas as we approach
the evening commute. Also peak snowfall rates will be this evening
which could impact any scheduled activities.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Kewaskum downs West Salem in Division 3 semifinal

  • Updated
  • 0

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Madi Dogs and Morgan Adams combined for nearly all of Kewaskum's points en route to a 46-34 win over West Salem in a Division 3 Semifinal game on Thursday at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Between the pair, they scored 35 points. Adams had 19 and Dogs dropped 16 for the Indians. 

The Panthers had cut the lead to one point twice in the second half but could not overcome a tough defense by the Indians. Dogs also had a big block on Megan Johnson with about 3:35 left in the game as West Salem was making a late push to cut the lead.

Kewaskum executed some textbook passing on the other end with Julia Steger scoring a layup to put the lead at 38-31. 

From there, Kewaskum continued to stretch its lead over West Salem. 

The Panthers were led by Megan Johnson with 14 points.  

Dogs got the Indians off to a quick 9-2 start, but West Salem had patience and trimmed the lead to three at the break. 

Makena Ihle had six points for the Panthers. 

Kewaskum now plays Milwaukee Academy of Science, who won the first semifinal earlier over Waupun, in the Division 3 Championship game on Saturday. 

