Kickapoo's Egge named one of state's Top Scholar Athletes

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WXOW) - Kickapoo High School's Anelise Egge is one of 32 finalists named for the 2022 WIAA Scholar Athlete Award.
Egge is an eight-time letter winner in several sports including cross country, track and field, and basketball. During her career with the Panthers, she earned four Ridge & Valley all conference team titles, four conference MVP awards, and four individual conference championships.
In the state, 16 senior girls and 16 senior boys from across the state are selected as finalists, four from each of the WIAA Divisions.
“These extraordinary student athletes excel in both academics and athletics,” said Tom Shafranski, Assistant Director of the WIAA. “Sixteen of this year’s 32 WIAA Scholar Athlete finalists have a grade point average of 4.0 to date, while the average GPA is an amazing 3.94. All 32 scholar athlete finalists have already earned a total of 291 varsity letters during their first 3-1/2 years of high school. That’s an average of 9 letters per athlete, and we have not yet completed our spring sports season.”
The finalists were chosen from among more than 830 nominees from 430 high schools in Wisconsin.
The 32 will be honored at an awards ceremony May 1 in Wausau.