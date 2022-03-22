 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

.Heavy rains combined with frozen soils may result in river flooding
along the Black River.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning before 1100 AM
CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

King leads the charge in Warriors quarterfinal win

  • 0
Kings leads Caledonia over Perham

Minneapolis, Minn. (WXOW)  Caledonia jumped out to a 20-3 lead and rode that to a 51-40 win over Perham in a Class AA State quarterfinal match-up at Target Center.

Eli King led the way with 17 points and five steals.

Ja'shon Simpson chipped in 11 and Thane Meiners 10 for Caledonia.

"We went out there and got off to a really good start, which was big for us, especially with the pace that they wanna play at. We were able to speed them up quite a bit.  Excited to get a "W" and move on," said Eli King.

"Our pressure defense is probably what makes us roll a little bit. You know, we got some easy turnovers, we got some easy fast break baskets or fouls and got free throws out of it. So, you know, we need those things sometimes, when the other team plays a defense that is a little different than what we're used to seeing probably," said Warriors head coach Brad King.

Caledonia will play Annandale Friday at 8:00 PM in the semifinals at Williams Arena.