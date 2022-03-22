King leads the charge in Warriors quarterfinal win

Minneapolis, Minn. (WXOW) Caledonia jumped out to a 20-3 lead and rode that to a 51-40 win over Perham in a Class AA State quarterfinal match-up at Target Center.
Eli King led the way with 17 points and five steals.
Ja'shon Simpson chipped in 11 and Thane Meiners 10 for Caledonia.
"We went out there and got off to a really good start, which was big for us, especially with the pace that they wanna play at. We were able to speed them up quite a bit. Excited to get a "W" and move on," said Eli King.
"Our pressure defense is probably what makes us roll a little bit. You know, we got some easy turnovers, we got some easy fast break baskets or fouls and got free throws out of it. So, you know, we need those things sometimes, when the other team plays a defense that is a little different than what we're used to seeing probably," said Warriors head coach Brad King.
Caledonia will play Annandale Friday at 8:00 PM in the semifinals at Williams Arena.