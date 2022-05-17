Knights hope to end Cardinals' perfect season

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Bangor entered Tuesday night's matchup 14-0 on the season. Their final regular season game comes against a Luther team hoping to get back above .500 (11-11).
Bangor jumps out to the early lead in this one, but Luther hangs around. In the bottom of the second, the Knights tie up the score at 3-3 on a Jolene Jordahl RBI double.
The Knights then take the lead in the 3rd. Julia Sill helps out with an RBI single, as Luther leads 5-3.
Cardinals get back on track in the 5th. Madeline Janisch scores her teammate from second to make it a 6-4 ball game.
Luther gets those right back in the bottom of the frame. They score 4, including a 2-run home run from Jordahl.
The Cardinals lose their first game of the season, falling 15-5 to the home team.