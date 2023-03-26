 Skip to main content
Knights Nation celebrates first gold ball in school history

Luther hosts rally to recognize state champion basketball team

Just over a week after capturing their first state title in program history, the Luther Knights were treated to a community celebration fit for royalty.

Dozens of fans gathered in the school auditorium to recognize the team and their accomplishments this season. 

Players signed autographs, and head coach Brad Schaper was given a confetti bath as a final send-off.

All of Knights Nation joined in on the fun. 

"This has been great, but they've been with us all of the time" said Schaper. "This is kind of just frosting on the cake. I'm happy that they can experience this too because they've always been supportive."

